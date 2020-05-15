Kuwait has been stringent on all overseas trips, and this is reaping huge savings for the economy. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Kuwait is counting a different sort of saving - an estimated $1 billion may have been saved by now after the government put a halt to all foreign trips after the COVID-19 pandemic struck

These include government sponsored missions and participation in overseas conferences and exhibitions, as well as spending on official functions, sponsorships and gifts.

"The most prominent expense that's been cut is spending on travel by government delegations, whether within the Gulf or for regional and international events," said an analyst. Officials would attend with entourages of up to five people.

“Of course, the huge expenses would extend to overnight stays, food and local transportation, and travel allowance, which were included in the budgets of ministries and government institutions as general expenses,” the analyst added.