Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, India. The WLP now counts Mumbai International Airport and Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: India, Indonesia and South Africa have joined the World Logistics Passport (WLP) – a programme that links Customs World, DP World, and Emirates Group to improve connectivity through Dubai.

Colombia, Senegal, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Uruguay have already joined the initiative, which aims to handle a sizable portion of future global trade with Dubai playing the hub point.

“Today’s announcement shows that governments and businesses are thinking differently about how goods and services move round the world, and we are delighted to welcome India, Indonesia and South Africa to the club,” said Mike Bhaskaran, CEO of the World Logistics Passport.

The programme “increases resilience in global supply chains and removes the barriers that prevent developing economies from trading as freely as they might, which is more important than ever as governments around the world seek to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19,” he added.

India is the largest

The addition of India, one of the largest economies in the word, to the initiative is a major boost to the programme.

The WLP now counts Mumbai International Airport, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (Mumbai), and Emirates SkyCargo in India and Nepal as partners.

WLP said it now “looks forward” to welcoming the participation of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to represent the government’s oversight of local operations, and the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) as a partner.

Talks continue in South Africa

Meanwhile in South Africa, the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce has signed a framework agreement with WLP as bilateral negotiations with the government continue. “Joining the WLP will be a key enabler of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, opening up new market potential among countries in the region,” said WLP in its statement.

Indonesia is key

Indonesia, the first South-East Asian nation to join the initiative, is a “strategically important” market for WLP from a manufacturing standpoint, the statement said.