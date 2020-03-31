The futuristic free zone, IFZA at Kidnah, Fujairah Image Credit: Supplied

Most, if not every person who has walked through the International Free Zone Authority’s doors, called the offices or signed a contract, have interacted with Justina Pereckaite.

Boasting a career rooted in sales and operations, Pereckaite, as Head of Client Relations, is the longest standing employee at IFZA, shaping it to the organisation it is today. Supported by her business development and people management skills, Pereckaite has earned an enviable reputation as a leading business incorporation specialist in the region, doing exactly what she is passionate about — helping entrepreneurs bring their business vision to life. Excerpts from an interview with Pereckaite.

How does IFZA help international companies expand their businesses in the UAE?

Communication is key. Much of our work is done behind the scenes, from our recruitment process to the internal training to ensure our customer service is second to none.

We make it our business to know and understand the global and local economy so we can advise best practices for our clients, regardless of which continent they are calling from. - Justina Pereckaite, Head of Client Relations, IFZA

IFZA’s team is multicultural with over 25 languages spoken. So we pretty much cover all continents, which means we are able to serve and guide our international clients better, in their own narrative.

As a team, we also have an intimate understanding of the region as residents and individuals who are working and living in the UAE. We make it our business to know and understand the global and local economy so we can advise best practices for our clients, regardless of which continent they are calling from.

Tell us about IFZA’s key infrastructure.

Our key infrastructure centres around the people who work at IFZA — the right people in the right roles. Any business or entity can do transactions, but at IFZA we really walk the journey with our clients. Since we started, it was important that no matter how much and how fast we were going to grow, we would always keep the integrity of serving our clients first and foremost.

We are a solutions-orientated free zone who endeavour to say ‘yes’ over ‘no’ and with every new application, we are creating a new precedent and adapting to our clients and the market.

How do you see business over the next 12 months?

We are seeing a lot of traction on our multiyear licences — two, three and five years. The UAE is more attractive than ever as an option for investors. People are seeking long-term business solutions and we have expanded our products and services to cater to the growing number of people seeking to start a business in the region. We are fortunate that we work with over 500 local and international partners and we anticipate that number to grow significantly over the next 12 months.

Clients speak

Shoba Hari, CEO, Shuraa Management and Consultancy

IFZA's expert team provides bespoke advice regarding what type of company is best suited for the clients’ needs. - Shoba Hari

The process of establishing a company with IFZA is quick, uncomplicated and cost-effective. There are several free zones in the UAE but what sets IFZA apart is their quick turnaround times and client-orientated approach, which is the very reason why Shuraa has partnered with IFZA. Their expert team provides bespoke advice regarding what type of company is best suited for the clients’ needs. They are very knowledgeable, professional, reliable and available to support clients throughout every step of the company formation process.

Manu Thomas V. General Manager, Commitbiz Management Consultants

They have effective licence packages that have helped us streamline our business processes. We really appreciate the time they dedicated to help us move forward. - Manu Thomas V.

It has been a great experience working with IFZA. We’ve established a strong business relationship, and are proud to have a business partner with extreme competence, ethics and a high level of integrity. We appreciate their dedication in providing hassle-free company formation process and flexibility in accommodating a client’s needs as and when it occurs. They have effective licence packages that have helped us streamline our business processes. We really appreciate the time they dedicated to help us move forward.

Marianna Bulbuc, Founder and CEO, Bizzmosis Business Services

It is of great help to have the option to allow investors to obtain their company registration remotely and so refreshing to have a reliable licensing partner with quick actions and constant flexible approach to business needs in the region. - Marianna Bulbuc