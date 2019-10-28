Dubai: The topics of food safety and food waste will be in focus this week when Gulfood Manufacturing 2019, the food and beverage manufacturing forum, kicks off.

The sixth edition of the event will also showcase the latest processing technology, and address the need to transform the food manufacturing industry. It comes as the UAE and other Gulf economies seek to diversify away from oil sectors, and as they focus on the manufacturing industry.

The UAE, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia, has invested $1.3 billion towards food security initiatives that open several market opportunities for the packaging industry across the region, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence.

Starting Tuesday, Gulfood is expected to bring together over 1,600 local, regional, and international exhibitors, as well as thousands of industry professionals. It will feature innovation tours that offer visitors new products fresh out of food laboratories.