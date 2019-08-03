A saleswoman selects gold necklaces in a jewellery showroom in India. Gold prices have been on the rise on concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, and trade and regional tensions. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve are messing with gold traders’ heads.

Bullion got whipsawed this week as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell damped expectations for a lengthy easing cycle, while fresh US tariff threats a day later fuelled global-growth concerns that renewed demand for the metal as a haven.

Payrolls data Friday showing higher US wages and slower job gains did little to add clarity.

“We had a wild day in the markets yesterday, perhaps apt considering that this is the start of August when crazy things usually happen,” Ed Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a report Friday. “Market conditions remain unsettled.”

The CBOE/Comex Gold Volatility Index, a measure of price swings on gold futures, rose to 11% on Friday, the most in six weeks. Spot gold slipped 0.5% at 9:40am in New York, while gold futures for December delivery advanced 1.2% on the Comex.

A US government report Friday showed average hourly earnings climbed 3.2% from a year earlier, better than forecast, while the three-month average increase in payrolls was the slowest in almost two years. That came a day after Trump said in a tweet he plans to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports beginning Sept. 1, and Beijing pledged to respond if he follows through.