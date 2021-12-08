Dubai: Ain Dubai visitors will now have access to du’s super-speed 5G network.
“Given that Ain Dubai constantly rotates, the wheel structure makes it impossible for classical wired indoor mobile solutions to be implemented,” said du. “However, du’s mobile broadband network has enabled the leading telco provider to deploy a state-of-art, wireless, and 5G-backed smart solution within all 48 of Ain Dubai’s cabins.”
Ain Dubai - the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel - is the latest landmark to join Dubai's skyline of record-breaking attractions. Offering views of the city’s iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins, du’s network is expected to further enhance experiences for countless guests. UAE, which is a regional leader in terms of technology adoption, aims to bring all its areas under a 5G network by 2025.