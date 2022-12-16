Gautam Adani has topped yet another list - this time he has ranked fist in the list of influential people who have redefined their industry whether it be business, politics, science and technology, finance or entertainment.
Adani's rise to the top has been exponential, and 2022 saw his wealth and new businesses grow in leaps and bounds. His current net worth is $125.5 billion far ahead of famous names including Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.
Called Asia's busiest dealmaker, Adani's acquisition of Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim Ltd, Indian operations for $10 billion, and takeover of NDTV media group are some of the key business decisions ther eport considered. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has already become the world's largest solar energy producer and is fast developing capabilities into other forms of renewable energy generation.
Second on the business trailblazer list is Randy Nonnenberg, called the internet's 'coolest car guy' by Bloomberg. You would not be alone if that name doesn't ring a bell, but his online acution site for collectible cars is set to make his name as commonplace as Adani's.
In 2007, Randy Nonnenberg co-founded Bring a Trailer. The website is 'the best way to buy and sell classic, collector, and enthusiast vehicles.' Forbes reported that the company surpassed $1 billion in sales in September and is expected to close out the year with $1.3 billion - nearly 57 per cent higher than 2021.
Kim Kardashian is also on the list - her apparel brand was valued at $3.2 billion in January, Bloomberg said. This valuation was a whopping nine times that of its value in 2021.
Other names include Nick Hayek (Swatch Group), Chris Smalls and Michelle Eisen (organised labour protests against Amazon), Yvon Chouinard (gave away his entire company Patagonia and all future profits to fund actions against climate change), Nicholas Bloom (expert in hybrid work environments), Aisha “Pinky” Cole (owner and operator of plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan), Francesca Bellettini (president and chief executive of Saint Laurent), Robin Hayes (Chief Executive Officer at JetBlue Airways Corp) and Phil Spencer (CEO, MicroSoft Gaming)