Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched early registration for corporate tax through the EmaraTax platform for digital tax services, it said on Sunday.
The early registration period is available from January to May for certain categories of companies operating in the UAE. These selected companies will be receiving invitations from the FTA by email and SMS, allowing them to register via the EmaraTax platform.
Following this phase, the FTA will announce at a later date when registration will be open for other companies and businesses. The FTA will make sure to give ample time for companies and businesses to apply for registration and meet their legal obligations. When registration opens, priority will be given to companies and businesses that have a financial year starting on June 1, 2023.
FTA Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani said: “Since the announcement of corporate tax in the UAE, the FTA has intensified its efforts, in collaboration with the competent authorities, to develop procedures to implement it in accordance with the highest standards, and to ensure the efficiency, accuracy, and seamlessness of administrative procedures, in a way that will not impact business operations and flow. The authority prioritises supporting all business sectors to comply with tax regulations and procedures through flexible mechanisms that align with international best practices.
“The authority is committed to positioning itself as a partner and ally to business sectors, making dedicated efforts to safeguard their interests and support the national economy at the same time through balanced and transparent procedures that strengthen the UAE’s competitive environment,” he added.