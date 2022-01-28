To refocus attention on how the pandemic has reset supply issues, DP World is collecting used golf balls throughout the 2022 season. These balls will then be redistributed to support growth of the game globally.

The container, which is made from a repurposed shipping container, can house up to 200,000 golf balls. Its first stop will be the Fan Zone of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour, which takes place at the Emirates Golf Club from January 27 to 30.

DP World will deploy real-time container tracking technology to the golf container, allowing fans of the sport to follow its journey between tournaments.

Guy Kinnings, Deputy CEO of the European Tour, said: “Golf is becoming increasingly popular in the region with 388,966 rounds played annually across 124 courses, and in Dubai it’s an industry that creates an annual turnover of Dh975 million. Supporting this demand with a seamless supply chain is imperative to the continual growth of the game, and we are fortunate that DP World has the network and infrastructure to alleviate the pressure.”



