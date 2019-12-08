Event to be hosted in Middle East in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market

Anthony Scaramucci (left) walks with David Petraeus, former director of the CIA, at Trump Tower in New York. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: Around 1,000 leading global business professionals will gather in Abu Dhabi from Monday as SALT hosts its first-ever global thought leadership forum in the Middle East.

Held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the three-day event which takes place from Emirates Palace, will focus on global collaboration opportunities in finance, technology and geopolitics.

Notable speakers will include: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and executive chairman of ADGM, Prince Turki Al Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies, Gen. John F. Kelly, White House chief of staff (2017-2019), Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SALT and Matteo Renzi, prime Minister of Italy (2014-2016).

“We are thrilled to have AGDM as our strategic partner to make the inaugural SALT Abu Dhabi a success. We are bringing together almost 1,000 thought leaders from around the globe to discuss key issues related to energy, geopolitics, business and finance,” said Scaramucci.