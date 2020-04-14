The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the tax period for excise tax registrants, which began on March 1, 2020, for one month on an exceptional basis. Image Credit: Stock photo

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the tax period for excise tax registrants, which began on March 1, 2020, for one month on an exceptional basis.

The FTA said it is fully committed to support taxpayers and enabling them to fulfil their tax obligations during these exceptional times, as authorities ramp up their precautionary efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tax period now covers the months of March and April 2020, and ends on April 30, 2020, allowing registered businesses sufficient time to fulfil their tax obligations before the deadline.

New deadlines

Excise tax registrants are required to file two separate tax returns, one for March and one for April 2020, and settle the total amount due for the two months no later than Sunday, May 17, 2020.

A statement from FTA said that the new deadline takes into consideration the date set by the UAE authorities to impose the 24-hour restrictions on movement for individuals and vehicles, implemented in certain areas of the UAE.

“The FTA appreciates that current conditions may prevent taxable persons from fulfilling these obligations within the legal timeframes, the statement continued. The taxable persons registered for excise tax – constituting 1,100 registrants – are required to submit several declarations detailing their production, import, or release of excise goods from designated zones.

Online services