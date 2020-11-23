Dubai: Etisalat has picked Ericsson to implement advanced 5G radio and core networks. Subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits of enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access and industrial and IoT solution over 5G, the telecom operator said in a statement.
The UAE plans to bring all of its inhabited areas under 5G network coverage by end 2025. As for Ericsson, the latest win builds up its 5G related wins from the Gulf and wider region.
“We are rapidly upgrading our network to deliver the quality, capacity, and overall network performance that our enterprise and consumers demand," said Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer, Etisalat. "With a new 5G Radio and 5G Core network, we will further ensure high quality, increased capacity, and greater reliability for customers.”
“Etisalat’s 5G network not only has the latest digital infrastructure capabilities, it also offers significantly improved capacity," said Ekow Nelson, Vice-President and Head of Global Customer Unit Etisalat at Ericsson Middle East and Africa. "Consumers, enterprises, industry and society in general in the UAE are set to benefit enormously from 5G and we are keen to be working with Etisalat to make that happen.”