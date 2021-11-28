New York: Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping US oil reserves to ease price pressures.
In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he said the US effort to ease gasoline prices spans the globe but will soon reach stations across the US. “It will take time, but before long you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank,” he said.
Biden announced this week that he would release 50 million barrels of reserves - in addition to similar moves by China, Japan, India, South Korea and the UK.
The move didn’t spur a sharp fall in crude prices, but the decline came a few days later, when news of the omicron variant of the coronavirus triggered a market selloff. West Texas Intermediate oil, the US benchmark crude price, closed 13 per cent lower, the biggest drop since April 2020.
Biden is under domestic political pressure to ease inflation, and gas prices in particular, as Americans grapple with price spikes while the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The SPR announcement had a muted effect on markets. Much of the oil will need to be returned to the stockpile by the refiners who buy it, and other countries’ contributions were smaller than expected. After an initial dip in prices, oil gained more than a $1 a barrel after Tuesday’s announcement.