Dubai: Together with Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar, the Dubai ports and free zones operator DP World will 'explore and implement' renewable energy systems across its operations in the Middle East and Africa.
The deal will lead to widespread adoption of renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS) within DP World’s global supply chain. Over the course of the 3-year partnership, the two UAE companies will work to identify sites for the potential deployment of solar and energy storage systems, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Egypt.
"The partnership seeks to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy systems in DP World’s supply chain by sharing knowledge of the regulatory landscape and other challenges, particularly in emerging economies," said a statement from DP World.
According to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO, "By exploring renewable energy solutions, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and drive positive change in the supply chain industry."
DP World will has operations in 75 countries .
"Masdar and DP World are leading the way in the decarbonisation of the company’s port operations and supply chain, to explore all options to advance the development and deployment of renewable energy power and storage systems in hard-to-abate sectors," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's CEO. "Following a successful COP28 hosted in the UAE, it is vital that we take action to drive the global energy transition towards tripling renewable energy by 2030.”