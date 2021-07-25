Dana Gas, the Middle East's largest regional private sector natural gas company won an arbitration on the termination of its sale of Dana Gas Egypt to IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd. Image Credit: Dana gas

Dubai: Dana Gas, the Middle East's largest regional private sector natural gas company has received an award in its favour dated July 19, 2021 from the London Court of Arbitration (LCIA).

The arbitration was initiated on 28 April 2021 by IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd., (IPR Wastani) a member of the IPR Energy Group, in relation to the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of oil and gas assets in Egypt. The Tribunal rejected IPR Wastani’s claim in its entirety. The Tribunal ruled in Dana Gas’ favour on all key points, concluding that Dana Gas’ termination of the SPA was valid.

Dana Gas terminated its agreement for the sale of its Egyptian assets to IPR Wastani on 22 April 2021 as the parties were unable to complete a number of conditions precedent to the transaction by the long-stop date of 14 April 2021. Dana Gas’s Board of Directors therefore decided to terminate the SPA and retain and operate the assets in Egypt. IPR Wastani disputed Dana Gas’ right to terminate the SPA and submitted a request for arbitration. The Award now means the assets will continue to be operated by Dana Gas for the benefit of its shareholders and the people of Egypt.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this arbitration and with the speed with which this final decision was made. The award confirms that Dana Gas was correct and within its contractual rights to terminate the sale’s process. The Board has made a decision to continue to hold and operate the assets in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as well as for our broader stakeholders," said Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas.

The Company has an outstanding track-record of operating in Egypt over the past 14 years which resulted in Dana Gas becoming the 5th largest gas producer in the country. It is currently producing around 30,000 boepd from 14 development leases. The Company looks forward to maximizing the value of its onshore producing assets whilst also focussing its attention on testing the enormous potential of its offshore Block 6 Concession Area. This is estimated to contain more than 20 Tcf gas resources which it plans to test by drilling an exploration well currently scheduled for Q1 2022 depending upon the availability of long lead items.