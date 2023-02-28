Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Tuesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2023.
UAE petrol prices increase, while diesel will be cheaper.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.09 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 a litre in February, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.97 a litre, compared to Dh2.93 a litre the previous month.
E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in February.
Diesel will now cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.38 a litre the previous month.