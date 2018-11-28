Abu Dhabi: The UAE government launched the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) with the objective of unifying water production and power generation efforts in Abu Dhabi and the emirates that are currently served by the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (Fewa).
The new company, which would be based in Abu Dhabi, will replace the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company (Adwec) and will be under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, according to a statement on Wednesday.
EWEC will cover the water and power needs of the majority of the UAE and will be responsible for distributing more than 80 terawatts of electricity and 1.2 billion cubic metres of water in the country annually, the statement added.
The new company will also oversee the progress and completion of power and water projects that are currently under way and that will contribute to a system able to supply more than 1,000 million daily gallons of water and more than 25 gigawatts of electricity, once these projects are completed.
Work is currently under way to finalise bilateral integration agreements between EWEC and Fewa, and the two entities will work towards unifying water production and power generation.
“We are entering a new phase to unify efforts related to the production and management of demand for water and power in the UAE, and we extend our thanks and appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership for their guidance and directives that aim to strengthen cooperation amongst our national institutions, an area which benefits the country, citizens and residents,” Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry and chairman of the board of directors of Fewa, said.