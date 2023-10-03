Abu Dhabi: Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has said that the UAE’s share of installed clean energy capacity reached 15.6 per cent of the country’s total energy mix in 2022, with a set target to raise it to 30 per cent by 2030, in line with the updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023), the minister noted that the UAE ranked second globally in the Energy Transition pillar of the Green Future Index 2023, a testament to its leading contributions and growth rate in renewable and clean energy generation.
The Green Future Index 2023 is the third edition of the comparative ranking of 76 nations and territories on their ability to develop a sustainable, low-carbon future. It measures the degree to which their economies are pivoting toward clean energy, industry, agriculture, and society through investment in renewables, innovation, and green policy.
Over the past 15 years, the UAE has invested over $40 billion in clean energy projects, Al Mazrouei said, adding that this figure is likely to range between $150-200 billion through 2030 to ensure that the UAE’s energy demand is met, and maintain the sustainable growth of the country’s economy.