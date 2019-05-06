Dana Gas plant Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah-based Dana Gas on Monday reported a 150 per cent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2019 to $35 million (Dh128 million) due to an increase in production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as well as lower financing costs.

The company said in a statement that higher production in KRI added $14 million (Dh51.42 million) to the balance sheet and offset the impact of lower production in Egypt and lower realised prices. In addition, a saving of $10 million of sukuk profit payments was achieved during the quarter following the successful sukuk restructuring and buy-back programme.

Revenue, on the other hand remained flat at $119 million (Dh436 million) in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $120 million (Dh440 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

“We have started the year as we left off in 2018 with a strong operational focus and good financial results. Our revenues and cash-flow are robust and we more than doubled our net profit to $35 million this quarter,” said Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas.

“Operationally, we have signed a 20-year gas sales agreement with the KRI which enables us to go-ahead with our expansion plans to increase our production from the current 400 to 650 MMscf/d [million standard cubic feet per day] by 2021.”

Production in the first quarter averaged 68,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a 6 per cent increase as compared with 65,000 boepd in during the first quarter of 2018. The first-quarter production increase was led by the KRI, which leapt 24 per cent to 32,750 boepd as a result of the de-bottlenecking project.

With regard to collections, in the KRI, the company billed $40 million and the full amount has been paid, where as in Egypt the company billed $30 million and collected $21 million.

Dana Gas is also looking to list in alternate exchanges likely in London Stock Exchange as the company’s stock is undervalued on the Abu Dhabi bourse, Allman-Ward said during a conference call with the media.

On the outlook for oil prices, he said the decision by the US government to end sanction waivers for eight countries will result in a tightening of oil markets. He, however, added that there is still plenty of spare capacity.