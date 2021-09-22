The aim of this agreement is to explore and capitalize on this evolving opportunity

Abu Dhabi: Technip Energies and National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance energy transition in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries in the MENA region.

The MOU was signed at the GASTECH conference on September 21, by NPCC CEO Eng Ahmed Dhaheri and Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton in the presence of senior officials of both companies.

The aim of this agreement is to explore and capitalize on this evolving opportunity and to provide added value services. Technip Energies and NPCC will create a Joint Venture (JV) to drive the energy transition journey.

“This partnership will encompass the right mix of identification capability for concrete opportunities like CO2 capture, blue/green hydrogen and ammonia, technology know-how, technical capabilities, global and local execution experience and financial strength for providing holistic solutions to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon society,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

With more than three decades of existing collaboration, both entities will bring complementary added-value to the JV. While Technip Energies will bring its technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and innovative solutions from early stage to project delivery, NPCC will bring its project management skills for EPC projects, its regional footprint and its fabrication capabilities.

Strategic partnership

The strategic partnership will focus on capturing opportunities in energy transition and on fostering the best engineering practices. It will also enhance cooperation in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonization projects, CO2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, ammonia as well as other energy transition related themes

“Aligned with the market and policy trends, NPCC aims to be a leader in meeting the end-to-end EPC requirements of the energy sector while promoting a culture of sustainability. Having committed to promoting environment best practices, we will continue to focus on strengthening our energy transition strategies and follow the vision of our leaders to become one of the largest hydrogen producing countries through our MoU with Technip Energies, a partner of choice of NPCC for their expertise in the field,” said Eng Dhaheri.