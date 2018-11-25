In line with the UAE’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, platforms such as Emirati company SmartWatt could increase the overall efficiency of the sector by 20 per cent and significantly reduce the UAE’s total carbon footprint. In a country that consumes approximately 115 TWh annually, this would translate into massive monetary savings, distributed among end users and regulators.
The company launched its services in Abu Dhabi with a mission to improve the cost-to-reliability ratio of electricity. Its founders have their eyes set on increasing the overall efficiency of the power consumption in the UAE by providing integrated energy solutions to grid operators.
In line with UAE Energy Strategy 2050, SmartWatt Chairman & Co-Founder Saeed bin Ali Ahmed Al Dhaheri commented on the launch: “Following the footsteps of our leaders, our priorities are the well-being and prosperity of the people living in this great nation, the region and abroad, and we are committed to using our expertise in energy to contribute to the regional efforts in reshaping the electricity market and the energy sector for their sake and the sake of future generations.”
The company combines knowledge of the power sector with the experience with various strategic partnerships. One such partnership is with the Saudi-based ICAD, one of the biggest system and technology integration companies in the region with experience in delivering mega-projects including the new King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah
Aside from the savings to the grid operators, participating consumers benefit by spending less money on electricity bills, and the rest of the electricity consumers save because the programs shift usage away from times where demand is highest to times when energy is cheapest. This reduces the need to build new power plants and limits our reliance on expensive fossil-fuel “peaker” power plants currently in service and conserves the environment as well.
Globally, many high electricity consumers such as industrial and manufacturing companies, currently use DSM programs. Utility companies offer similar programs to residential consumers as well, allowing them the opportunity to save on utility costs the same way big corporations do.
There are many additional opportunities for DSM to benefit the local energy system and save consumer money. Not all of these are actively used in the GCC yet, but SmartWatt is committed to its role in improving this sector and helping it reach optimal efficiency.
Dr. Sameh El Khatib, CEO & Co-Founder of SmartWatt, explained: “Our platform is not only meant to provide real-time management and understanding of power consumption dynamics, but also provides decision makers with the ability to design cost-effective interventions optimizing the grid performance as well as reducing the overall consumption of the country’s precious natural resources.”