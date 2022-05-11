CEO succession

The Board of Directors at Dana Gas has initiated a succession planning process for the CEO. The incumbent, Dr. Patrick-Allman Ward, will have done 10 years and will assist with the search process for his successor.



The is expected to take up the rest of the year. Dr. Allman-Ward will continue as senior adviser to the Board.



“Since Patrick was appointed CEO in September 2013, Dana Gas has been transformed from a company with $1 billion in overdue receivables and $1 billion in debt to a company that has totally redeemed its Sukuk entirely, has negligible receivables, and that has been delivering consistent dividends to its shareholders at levels, which are among the highest of its global peer group and currently the highest on the ADX," said Hamid Jafar, Chairman.