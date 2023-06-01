The platform will create an incentive scheme and standard measure for recycling recognition and rewards. This will ‘bridge the gap between the global sustainability agenda and the private sector’.
Developed using blockchain technology, the platform aims to help with collaboration between jurisdictions and ‘enable transparency across the waste management value chain’.
The dedicated marketplace, to be unveiled during the upcoming COP28 event in the UAE, will connect waste producers and waste management providers. Organisations which recycle waste with verified sustainable waste management providers will receive voluntary recycling credits (VRC). The use of the platform enables them to track the recycling activities in a transparent and standardized process and helps to realize their sustainability targets.
“This new recycling standard will make positive impact for sustainability targets within the UAE and globally,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Beeah. “While incentivising recycling and making large-scale impact on creating a circular economy, we are also innovating to add new value to organisations that are managing their waste sustainably, enabling them to offset emissions and track their contributions to the national sustainability agenda.”