Production at Saudi Arabia’s oil refinery in Yanbu has dropped temporarily following a drone attack overnight claimed by the Houthi group in Yemen, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The refinery, known as Yasref, on the Red Sea, will compensate for the shortfall from its stockpiles, the news agency said, citing a source at the Saudi energy ministry.
Yasref stands for Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co., a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), according to the refinery’s website.
The Saudi-led coalition battling the group said that the attacks late Saturday and early Sunday and debris from intercepted projectiles caused material damage but no deaths.
It said the strikes were aimed at a water desalination plant in Al Shaqeeq, an Aramco distribution station in Jizan, a power station in Dhahran Al Janub, a gas facility in Khamis Mushait and an Aramco liquefied natural gas plant in Yanbu.
Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told a call about the company’s earnings on Sunday: “There was ... a number of attacks early in the morning at our facilities. And thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities and, no impact to the company’s supply to its customers.”