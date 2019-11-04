Riyadh: Saudi Aramco’s nine-month profit fell 18 per cent as lower oil prices eroded sales ahead of a share sale that could be the world’s largest.

The oil giant earned net income of $68.2 billion compared with $83.1 billion for the same period a year ago, it said in a statement posted on its website. The state company’s revenue slipped to $217 billion from $233 billion.

Aramco gave no explanation for the decline in its results, though its nine-month income alone exceeded the 2018 net posted by Apple Inc., the most profitable publicly traded company. Average Brent crude dropped about 11 per cent over the nine-month period compared with the previous year. Saudi Arabia has been cutting oil output along with other global producers to shore up prices amid a surplus and signs of weaker demand.

Aramco kicked off an oft-delayed initial public offering on Sunday, revealing potential tax cuts and dividends to lure investors. The Saudi government has conceded the company probably isn’t worth the $2 trillion valuation Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long targeted.