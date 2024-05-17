Dhahran: Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with leading American companies to advance the development of potential lower-carbon energy solutions.
The MoUs were signed in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, and Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy. The MoUs signed by Aramco include:
Aeroseal
Aramco and Aeroseal plan to expand the use of Aeroseal's technology in buildings and other areas in Saudi Arabia. They will also test building ductwork and envelopes nationwide, introduce the technology in new areas like gas pipelines, and establish Aeroseal's supply chain in Saudi Arabia.
Spiritus
Aramco and Spiritus are exploring direct air capture opportunities. Spiritus' approach aims to reduce energy needs and increase carbon adsorption efficiency compared to existing methods.
Rondo
Aramco and Rondo are exploring the use of heat batteries in Aramco's global facilities to cut costs and reduce emissions. Engineering studies for the first industrial scale deployment of Rondo Heat Batteries are underway, with potential for subsequent scale up to 1GWh.
Ali A. Al-Meshari, Senior Vice President of Technology, Oversight & Coordination, Aramco, said: "Aramco has stated its ambition to achieve net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050, and sees opportunities to potentially build a lower-carbon new energy business. We see the technologies of Aeroseal, Spiritus', and Rondo to have the potential to scale globally, and specifically in the Middle East."