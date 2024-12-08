Saudi Arabia is cutting oil prices for buyers in Asia by more than expected after OPEC+ further delayed an output revival, underscoring how the outlook for the market remains weak.

State oil producer Saudi Aramco will sell its main Arab Light crude grade at a premium of 90 cents a barrel to the regional benchmark in January, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. That compares with $1.70 for this month. The company was expected to lower the premium by slightly less, to $1, according to a survey of traders and refiners.

Aramco also cut prices for north-west Europe and the Mediterranean. It made no change for North America.

Benchmark oil prices in London are lower down this year on concerns sluggish demand growth, especially in China, will leave the global market in a surplus next year. Brent crude is now just over $71 a barrel and trading in a tight range as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has so far held, largely eroding a risk premium that traders had priced into the market.