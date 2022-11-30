Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman has said Saudi Aramco had discovered two new natural gas fields in the Kingdom. The oil fields - Awtad and AlDahna - were discovered in the country’s Eastern Region.
State news agency SPA reported on Wednesday that Awtad was found southwest of the Ghawar field, 142 km southwest of the city of Hofuf. The Al-Dahna unconventional natural gas field is located 230 km southwest of the city of Dhahran.
The importance of these discoveries lies in increasing Saudi Arabia’s natural gas reserves, which would, in turn, support the Kingdom’s strategies and help realise the objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program, said Prince Abdulaziz. The Minister of Energy added that the discoveries underline the wealth of natural resources the Kingdom has at its disposal.