Dubai: The petrochemicals company Borouge has signed ADNOC Logistics and Services to manage all logistics needs at the former’s new hub at Khalifa Port and KIZAD in Abu Dhabi.
The agreement covers transportation and handling operations for Borouge-manufactured polymer products at Khalifa Port for export to international markets. It also extends to value addition on existing agreements between the two companies.
Under the terms of the agreement, both partners will harness their strengths to boost the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV). This will see 85 per cent of project value flow back to the UAE’s economy, accelerating the development of critical local supply chain functions.
“With the inclusion of Borouge’s UAE Gateway agreement, we have an expanded partnership that will cover all of Borouge’s logistics requirements from production site, to feeder vessel services to main port logistics,” said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, which recently completed a record setting IPO.
ADNOC L&S already manages logistics services for Borouge in Ruwais which include packaging, port operations and feeder services.