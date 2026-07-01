Oil sliding toward pre-war levels — relief for drivers at the pump soon?

Brent benchmark reached $73.45 per barrel (a rise of 50 cents, or 0.69%) while WTI crude for near-term delivery rose 38 cents to $69.88 a barrel, while Murban crude (UAE) slid to $69.01 down 73 cents (-1.05%), and OPEC Basket wasdown $2.89 (-3.60%) to $77.37 at 11.42am Wednesday as of 11.12am in Tokyo on Wednesday (July 1, 2026). Gulf News File