Crude has collapsed almost 40 per cent from a four-year high in early October, and is set for the worst quarterly decline since December 2014. After taking a battering over the past few sessions, US oil is in oversold territory for the first time since Nov. 30. Scepticism that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies won’t be able to prevent a glut in the face of surging American shale production and stockpiles has kept a lid on prices.