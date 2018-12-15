Saudi Arabia’s plan to slash exports to the United States next month is shoring up expectations that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will deliver on last week’s promise to curb production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Yet, the oil market appears to have largely ignored cuts agreed to just a week ago, concerned by the relentless growth from US shale, which veteran crude trader Andy Hall says is making it hard to predict the market’s direction.