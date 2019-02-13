Oil has advanced around 18 per cent this year as the Opec+ coalition cuts production, although the rally has sputtered this month amid record American shale output and rising angst over the trade war. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ “shock and awe” strategy of curbing supplies would push crude higher, while investors were too pessimistic on the demand outlook. In another bullish sign, US inventories were said to have fallen last week before government data due Wednesday.