Abu Dhabi: Masdar has announced the signing of an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyz Republic to develop a pipeline of renewable projects in the country.

The projects, with a total capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW), start with a 200-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, the official news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The implementation agreement was signed by Ibraev Taalaibek Omukeevich, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Mohamed Jamel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. The 200 MW plant is scheduled to begin operation by 2026.

Omukeevich said, "Today, the energy system of the Kyrgyz Republic faces challenges meeting the significant demand for electricity from all categories of consumers with our existing resources. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has good solar energy potential. The successful implementation of projects to develop solar power plants of up to 1 GW capacity will help to ensure our nation's energy security.

Large-scale project

"The large-scale development of the renewable energy system will also help to improve employment, living conditions and energy supply for the population of the republic, reduce poverty in rural areas, and improve the level of education, as well as introduce new modern technologies."

Al Ramahi said, "Masdar has considerable experience in Central Asia, and we will leverage our expertise to support the Kyrgyz Republic's clean energy objectives. Kyrgyzstan is blessed with abundant solar resources, and we see this 200 MW plant being the first of a number of projects that will support the nation's goals on emissions reductions, while increasing clean energy access and security."

Kyrgyzstan is looking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 44% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Hydropower plants

While the country already generates around 90 percent of its electricity from clean energy resources, this is almost exclusively from aging hydropower plants. The country's high solar irradiation levels provide the opportunity to increase clean energy access and security.

The implementation agreement builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two sides in April last year, in which Masdar agreed to explore renewable energy opportunities in the Kyrgyz Republic in support of the country's decarbonisation goals.

Under the agreement, Masdar would explore and invest in a wide range of renewable energy projects such as ground-mounted solar PV, floating solar PV, and hydropower projects.

Masdar recently announced a new shareholding structure and additional focus on green hydrogen, making it one of the largest clean energy companies of its kind.