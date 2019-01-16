Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources awarded the kingdom’s first utility scale wind project at Dumat Al Jandal to a consortium comprising Masdar and EDF Renewables. The project is worth $500 million (Dh1.83 billion) and will churn out 400MW of power, enough to supply up to 70,000 Saudi households. It is expected to create 1,000 jobs during both construction and operation.