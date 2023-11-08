Lucid vehicles built with the current Combined Charging System (CCS) will be able to access the Tesla Supercharger network via an adapter in 2025.
Lucid Group, Inc., announced on Tuesday (November 7) that all Lucid vehicles built with the current Combined Charging System (CCS) will be able to charge at stations in the Tesla Supercharger network by using an adapter in 2025.
In addition, Lucid will integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) into future vehicles in 2025.
“Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid.
“We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles.”
Lucid remains committed to enhancing the charging experience for its customers and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.