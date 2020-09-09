Dubai: Retailer Landmark Group has signed an agreement with Yellow Door Energy and AMANA Investments to build a solar plant that powers the company’s Dh1 billion OMEGA DC Warehouse in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai.
The project, which will involve the installation of over 6,000 solar panels, is expected to produce 4,200 megawatt-hours of energy every year. It is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.
The move “enables us to switch to clean energy, and expand our solar ambition, which in turn helps us become more cost-competitive and innovative as a business,” said Rajesh Garg, Group CFO of Landmark Group, in a statement.
“As a developer with over 110 megawatts of solar projects in the region, Yellow Door Energy is proud to include Landmark Group in our growing list of premier customers,” said Jeremy Crane, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Door Energy.
Yellow Door and AMANA will be responsible for building and operating the solar plant for the duration of the agreement. Solar plants are gaining popularity among industrial building owners who want to reduce energy costs.