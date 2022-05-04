Tokyo: Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE increased significantly in March 2022, reaching 34.11 million barrels compared to 24.67 million barrels, in February, according to data from its Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
The figure represents 38.3 per cent of Japan’s total oil imports.
This puts the UAE at the top of crude oil providers and of crucial importance for Japanese energy needs.
Japan’s total oil imports in March amounted to 89.15 million barrels, compared to 78.51 million barrels in February.
The Asian nation uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.