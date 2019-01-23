Over the last two years, rapid developments have taken place that have speeded up the finalisation of an agreement to set up the gas network, and backed by significant discoveries of natural gas sources in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Such discoveries will turn these countries into major producers of natural gas needed by Oman, Kuwait and Iraq, which will also turn the Gulf gas network into one of the most important integration projects between these countries. It will also contribute to the implementation of vital development projects.