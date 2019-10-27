Dubai: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), a Dubai-based district cooling services provider, announced the start of construction work for its new plant in Dubai Production City, worth Dh197 million. The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

Empower highlighted that the total capacity of the project will be 47,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) to serve its customers in Dubai Production City. This supports Empower’s strategy to meet the growing demand for district cooling services, and to provide high-quality and environmentally-friendly district cooling services. The plant is constructed as per international standards and seeks to achieve LEED Gold certification.

“Empower supports the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050, the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, to reduce carbon emissions by 21 per cent by 2021, and Smart Dubai, which aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. District Cooling is one of the key solutions to achieve these objectives.” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.