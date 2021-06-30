Dubai: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed an initial agreement with French utility EDF to cooperate on research and development (R&D) in the nuclear energy sector.
A potential deal will "elevate the strategic partnership between the two entities through sharing global expertise and the latest advancements in the nuclear energy sector, as well as exploring the production of green hydrogen powered by carbon-free nuclear energy," said the companies in a statement.
EDF, which is majority owned by the French government, operates the largest nuclear fleet worldwide. Since 2018, the company has provided Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) with a range of services.
What is green hydrogen?
Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis. This process to make green hydrogen is powered by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar.
Green hydrogen can be transformed into electricity or synthetic gas and used for domestic, commercial or transport purposes.
Barakah plant
ENEC’s Barakah Plant is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world, with four APR-1400 Units.
Construction of the plant began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since. Unit 1 started the commercial operations in April 2021. Unit 2 has now completed the fuel load process and is working through all the required processes before start-up.
Construction of Units 3 and 4 are in the final stages, with the Units 94 percent and 89 percent complete. Thus, construction of the Barakah Plant as a whole is now more than 95 percent complete.