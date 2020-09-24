Dubai: The consolidation of assets into Abu Dhabi's investment holding company - ADQ - continues, with the latest being the addition of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC). Under a decree issued by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, full ownership of ENEC’s shares are transferred to ADQ from the Abu Dhabi Government with immediate effect.
ADQ’s utilities portfolio that also includes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). Mohammed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, said: “We are working closely with our utilities companies to advance our nation’s solid infrastructure that is vital for supporting the growth and development of many sectors of the economy.”
In a statement, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, said: “With the recent commencement of operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we are supplying clean electricity to the UAE, and are committed to safely and efficiently generating electricity, supported by working with our UAE partners and stakeholders.”