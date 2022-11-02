Dubai: Dubai’s DP World is expanding its World Logistics Passport programme to China’s Lin-Gang Special Area, a free trade zone in Shanghai. An agreement was signed with Lin-Gang Group whereby the company will invite leading enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta to promote the WLP and benefit from this programme.
The inclusion of China in the WLP strengthens the logistics programme across Asia with hubs in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Chinese traders and freight forwarders who become members of WLP will have access to the different benefits offered by WLP Partners, who include DP World, Thai Airways and Emirates SkyCargo. Benefits include fast-tracking of cargo, reducing customs clearance times, and removing administrative costs.
There are currently more than 40,000 corporations registered in Lin-Gang, including Tesla which operates a Model 3 factory, China International Maritime Containers (CIMC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Caterpillar, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). Its strategic position in southeast Shanghai makes it an important node for Shanghai coastal thoroughfare.
According to Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, “Extending the WLP into China by partnering with Lin-Gang special area is a huge development and a testament to the strength of the programme. Efficient supply chains make products and services more competitive and selling to more markets increases economic resilience.
“The WLP helps deliver this, whilst also strengthening bilateral relations between China and the UAE.”