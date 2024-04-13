Dubai: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has launched the Dubai Demand Side Management Recognition Programme, a platform to recognise and honour the exemplary efforts of organisations and individuals who responsibly practice energy and water efficiency, circular economy, innovation, and exceptional contributions that promote a sustainable environment.

Each category represents a pivotal aspect of Dubai's journey towards reducing energy use, from innovative green building initiatives to pioneering innovations in efficient cooling.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, "Through the Demand Side Management Recognition Programme, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy aims to improve the use of energy, water, and fuel and develop exceptional contributions in energy efficiency, water use, sustainability, and the circular economy."

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, noted that the programme aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30 per cent by 2030, in addition to its positive impact on reducing fuel consumption, which contributes to achieving a sustainable future.