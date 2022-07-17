Abu Dhabi: Dolphin Energy Ltd is marking 15 years of operations, during which the company imported two billion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas into the UAE and Oman every day.
Commenting on the achievement, Dolphin Energy’s CEO Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri said: “This is an important milestone in our history and one that could not have been possible without the vision and support of our leaders.”
The project was launched in 1999 with a vision to drive and develop energy cooperation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
After nine years of planning, construction and development, first gas batch flowed from Qatar to the UAE on July 10, 2007. Full throughput of natural gas was reached in February 2008 and volumes of gas started flowing to Oman in October of the same year.
In the 15 years since operations started, the project has delivered 10.7 trillion scf of natural gas and 485 million barrels of condensate sold to international markets. In addition, 11.9 million metric tonnes of propane, 6.9 million metric tonnes of butane, 3.8 million metric tonnes of sulfur and 18.4 million metric tonnes of ethane have been produced.
“These successes demonstrate the strong spirit of partnership and collaboration with QatarEnergy which has been a strong and unstinting advocate of the project since inception. To this day, they continue to be a vital source of support,” Al Dhaheri said.