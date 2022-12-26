The pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant site that DEWA is building in Hatta is 58.48 per cent complete. This is the first station of its kind in the GCC, with investments of up to Dh1.421 billion. The project is planned for completion in Q4 of 2024.
The power plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a life span of up to 80 years.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited the power plant site to check the progress.
Al Tayer inspected the construction site at the hydroelectric power plant. The visit also included the inspection of the power generators site and the upper dam, where the water intake in the Hatta dam connected to the power generators has been completed. Construction of the 72m main Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) wall of the upper dam, too, has been completed. Al Tayer also inspected the progress of the water tunnel, which is 1.2km long and connects the two dams. The concrete lining of the water tunnel is complete.
He said that the power plant is part of DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
The hydroelectric power plant will be an energy storage facility with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 per cent.