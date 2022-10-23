Dubai: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium of companies to provide consultancy services for its Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Project in Hassyan, it said on Sunday.
“We are building production plants based on Reverse Osmosis (RO) which requires less energy than that Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF) based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
Advisory services provided by the consortium include tender document preparation; soliciting development and investment market interest; financial model development; IWP Developer tender submission management and evaluation; development of supplemental agreements; commercial negotiation; concluding a water purchase agreement; and financial closure with the developer. “The scope includes preparing a project marketing plan, participating in marketing activities, and local and international roadshows,” DEWA said in a statement.