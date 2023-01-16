Dubai: The Dana Gas operations in Kurdistan Region of Iraq confirmed there have been no injuries to personnel or damage to facilities after an explosive device detonated at its Khor Mor Block last Friday (January 13).
“Production operations continue at the Khor Mor Gas plant as normal without interruption,” Dana Gas said in a statement. “The company continues to cooperate and coordinate with local security authorities to enhance safety measures in the area.”
This is the second time that Dana Gas operations in then KRI had been targeted. Earlier too, operations emerged from the fallout unscathed.