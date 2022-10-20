Car ownership only for rich people: a dangerous thing

"We don't want cars to be taken away out of the base segment, politically that's super dangerous," Zipse said. "If you all of a sudden make car ownership only for rich people, it's a dangerous thing."

BMW backs ambitious vehicle regulations, Zipse said, but setting a firm date to end combustion engine sales could also result in people continuing "to drive their old cars - and that is not what we want."

Zipse told a crowd at its EV announcement that "it's a free nation -- we offer choice and not limitations." Rival automaker General Motors has said it plans to end sales of gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. California in August adopted rules to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in hybrids.

Zipse said "there is no signal" that on a global scale the combustion engine will be obsolete within the next 15 years.

Asked when BMW will produce its last combustion engine, he joked: "We should ask this vase maybe?", adding the automaker did not know.

"As a politician I would be mega-careful... because you're taking away cars by regulation," Zipse said. However, he added that where there are regulations mandating only zero-emission models "we are ready, we will have enough cars." President Joe Biden has called for 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 to be EVs or plug-in hybrids but has not endorsed a phase-out date.

BMW, which expects at least 50% of its sales by 2030 to be zero-emission, says it will more than double EV sales this year.