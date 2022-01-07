Dubai: The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will be held alongside the Expo 2020 in Dubai from March 28-29, 2022. The event was earlier expected to be held January 15-16 in Abu Dhabi.
The Forum, which is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will also be hosted in conjunction with the 2022 World Government Summit—a major convening focused on policies and models that are essential in shaping future governments.
“As the global energy system faces unprecedented challenges and promising new innovations, it is important than ever for leaders around the world to collaborate in person to advance the energy transition,” said Randy Bell, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center. “The recent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the US due to the Omicron variant made it necessary to postpone the 2022 Global Energy Forum.
“We are confident the new event dates and location will allow for an even more impactful and engaging convening.”
The Global Energy Forum will also convene several virtual programmes this month during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.